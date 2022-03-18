ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The RIT men’s hockey team takes on Air Force in the Atlantic Hockey Tournament Semifinals, Friday night at 7:35 p.m., at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y.

The fourth-seeded Tigers face the sixth-seeded Falcons, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s championship game to take on either top-seeded AIC or seventh-seeded Mercyhurst with an NCAA Tournament bid on the line.

“You know it’s just an exciting time for our players to be playing for a championship,” said head coach Wayne Wilson. “But it’s single-game elimination so you don’t want to get too far ahead of yourselves or you’ll be in trouble. You’ve got to worry about the task at hand because if you don’t take care of that, there is no tomorrow.”

“We all know the stakes, we’re just trying to focus on Friday for now but obviously, in the back of our mind we know what the deal is with this weekend,” said senior forward Will Calverly. “But I think for now just trying to focus on Air Force and focus on that game at hand.

RIT has advanced to the Atlantic Hockey Tournament Semifinals for the ninth time in program history and will be in the hunt for its fourth conference title and first since winning back-to-back crowns in 2015-16.