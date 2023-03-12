HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — An unfortunate first period put the Tigers in a hole they could not climb out of, as RIT’s season came to a close with a 5-1 loss to Holy Cross. The Crusaders won the series 2-1, upsetting the top-seeded Tigers on their home ice.

The game started to go downhill for RIT just 13 seconds in, as Andrew Tanner took a slashing penalty. The Tigers were able to kill off the penalty and another minor penalty later in the period.

Ten minutes into the game, it appeared that the Tigers may have scored the first goal of the game. A loose puck in the crease went right up to the post and may have crossed the goal line. The referee signaled no goal. The horn operator blew the horn calling it a goal. After the game, RIT head coach Wayne Wilson said that the puck went over the line. But there was no conclusive angle that showed the puck going over the line as the net’s padding was blocking the puck. So it was ruled no goal after an approximately five-minute video review.

“They couldn’t see it was in. But it was you know, it was in the net. That’s all I can tell you,” said Wilson after the game. “Everyone saw it but the referee, and I’m not condemning that. But that’s also a pivotal point. That’s the first goal of the game and away we go. So there are just a lot of different twists that happened in the first. A lot of stuff happened in the first period that put us behind the eight ball.”

Less than a minute later, RIT’s leading scorer Carter Wilkie was given a game misconduct for a kneeing penalty. The Tigers were able to kill off the five-minute penalty, but with three minutes left to play Holy Cross finally broke through.

Jack Ricketts went top shelf to make it 1-0, then Grayson Constable scored a shorthanded goal less than a minute later to give Holy Cross a 2-0 lead heading to the second.

Midway through the second period, RIT finally got on the board for good as Grady Hobbs got a wrister through traffic and into the back of the net.

However, just 86 seconds before the second intermission, the Crusaders got a back-breaking goal as Constable scored his second of the game to put Holy Cross in front 3-1.

“With so little time left in the period getting into the locker room down one goal would have been a lot different for us,” said Wilson. “Being down two goals, that’s a hard one to climb out of.”

RIT couldn’t find a goal in the third and Holy Cross scored two empty-netters for a 5-1 final.

Tommy Scarfone totaled 19 saves to break RIT’s single-season Division I-era program record, surpassing Jared DeMichiel’s 920 saves (2009-10) with 934 this winter.

RIT finished with a 25-13-1 record for the second-winningest season in the Division-I era (28-12-1, 2009-10) while winning its first Atlantic Hockey regular-season title since 2010-11 with an 18-7-1 conference mark.

“Unfortunately with a one-bid league, it’s hard to win two championships,” said Wilson. “That’s the difficult thing and we weren’t able to do it. But winning a championship is still something to appreciate. I give our senior captains a lot of credit in that aspect.”

Holy Cross will play Canisius in the Atlantic Hockey Championship Game on Saturday, March 18th.