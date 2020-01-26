RIT celebrates 10th anniversary of Frozen Four run

Ten years ago, the RIT men’s hockey team shocked the hockey world by going on a magical run to the Frozen Four in the school’s fifth season at the Division I level.

Today the Tigers celebrated the 10th anniversary of their historic season. A majority of the team was in attendance for the celebration as they signed autographs, dropped the opening puck, and participated in activities throughout the night. T-shirts were also given out celebrating the team’s run and 12-game winning streak.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” says Sean Murphy, a captain of the 2009-10 team. “Seeing a lot of guys you haven’t seen in a while. Getting together and seeing the coaching staff, parents and family members of the teammates has been a lot of fun.”

“People that you didn’t think would be hockey fans were reaching out to us; teachers, students in our passing,” says Scott Knowles, a member of the 2009-10 team. “Everyone was just cheering for us to continue our run and like I said it was just a close family we felt amongst the team.”

Tigers fans were happy after tonight’s game too, as RIT came back from three goals down in the third period to defeat Canisius 5-4.