RIT cancels men’s and women’s hockey

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT hockey fans will not see their teams play this winter, as the college announced Monday all winter sports will be canceled.

The statement follows the Liberty League’s decision to cancel winter competition at the Division III level.

Men’s and women’s hockey are the only Division I sports at RIT. Their conferences, Atlantic Hockey and College Hockey America respectively, are playing but the school decided it would be safest to not participate in the season.

The athletic department’s statement shared this quote from RIT’s Executive Director of Athletics, Lou Spiotti Jr about the decision to include hockey in the cancelation:

“Campus leadership has been meeting regularly to discuss the prospect of safely conducting winter sports competitions under the backdrop of extensive NCAA, New York State, Department of Health and university guidelines aimed at keeping our community safe. In spite of our efforts, the virus continues to spread throughout the region and we could not justify a season of competition for any of our teams.” RIT Executive Director of Athletics Lou Spiotti Jr.

Senior forward Jake Hamacher tweeted a statement in response to the news, saying the team will be fighting to play their season as long as Atlantic Hockey is still competing. His full tweet can be read below.