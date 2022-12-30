Penfield native Kevin Wall scored twice as Penn State blew past RIT at the Gene Polisseni Center. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Tigers fall in first battle of ranked teams at the Gene Polisseni Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield native Kevin Wall scored two goals and had an assist for Penn State as the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions raced past 20th-ranked RIT at the Gene Polisseni Center.

The matchup was the first battle of ranked teams hosted by RIT in the Division I era.

Wall wasted no time getting his large group of family and friends up on their feet as he scored just over three minutes into the game. Wall took the puck coast-to-coast, then tossed the puck on net which bounced off an RIT defender and in.

The game remained 1-0 late into the first period when a malfunction with the RIT bench door caused teams to head to the locker rooms with 2:53 left in the first period.

When teams resumed play, the Nittany Lions scored twice in quick succession as Tyler Paquette and Ashton Calder found the back of the net.

After a short intermission before the actual second period, Tyler Mahan finally got the Tigers on the board as he sniped home a wrister shorthanded.

However, the Nittany Lions proved to be too much as Penn State scored the final three goals of the game, starting with a breakaway goal by Wall.

Ashton Calder scored with five minutes left in the second period to make it 5-1, then Connor MacEachern scored on an assist from Wall for the sixth and final goal of the game.

The Tigers (12-5) will look to bounce back tomorrow night in Happy Valley for the second half of the non-conference home-and-home series.