ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Olympic medalist Jenn Suhr will be joining the coaching staff of Roberts Wesleyan University’s Athletics team.

The university said that Suhr, a three-time Olympian, will serve as assistant men’s and women’s track and field coach effective immediately. She will oversee the training and recruitment of the university’s Division II pole-vault program with pole vault coach Chris Brhel.

Suhr will also be inducted into the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Sunday during the third annual Reggies.

She first competed in collegiate basketball at Roberts Wesleyan before she took part in pole vaulting, which led her on a path toward winning a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Additionally, she won 17 national championships and is the only pole vaulter in US history to win three Olympic trials, according to the university.

Recruitment for the Athletics Team’s next season is currently underway.