Kaden Brunson celebrates after scoring a goal just before the end of the third quarter in RIT’s win over RPI. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT tripped up against just one team last year on their way to their second straight national championship — the RPI Engineers.

The third-ranked Tigers got their revenge on Saturday as they took down their Liberty League rivals 14-7.

RIT trailed 3-2 early in the second quarter but then rallied off the next five goals to take a 7-3 lead early in the third. RPI responded with a goal, but the Tigers racked up the next four to put the game away.

Fairport natives Spencer Bell and TJ Hendricks led the way for the Tigers, scoring three goals each. Kaden Brunson had two goals, while Luke Pilcher, Michael Grace, Michael Finneran, Ian Dinga, Seth Grottenthaler, and Ethan Harkins each scored once. Brunson’s first goal was one for the highlight reel, as a quick display of passing ended with the junior scoring with just one second remaining in the third quarter.Will Sterrett made ten saves in net for the Tigers.

Penfield native Sean Smith was among the goalscorers for RPI, the 11th goal of the season for the freshman.

RIT (10-1, 2-0) has won five straight games and will face arguably their toughest test remaining on their schedule next week as they travel to Schenectady to take on Union. The Tigers will take on the sixth-ranked Dutchmen on Saturday, April 8th in a rematch of last year’s national championship game. The Tigers won 12-10 to secure the repeat.