PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The nationally-ranked St. John Fisher College women’s lacrosse team put on a defensive clinic on Saturday as the Cardinals forced 22 turnovers and held the visiting Utica University Pioneers to just four goals in a 16-4 decision at Growney Stadium. With the win, Fisher, which is ranked 25th in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll, improved to 2-5 and 1-0 in their Empire 8 debut while the Pioneers fell to 5-2, 0-1, respectively.

In all, seven different players registered at least one point with Hilton grad Sydney Carpenter contributing two goals and four assists to go along with five draw controls and a caused turnover. Victor alum Courtney O’Dea finished with three goals and three assists while Mary Fiorentino scored two goals and assisted on another. Bianca Giacona handed out three dimes in the win while Kathleen Salanger and Farrah Zalla each scored three times.

After falling behind 2-1 following the opening eight minutes of play, the Cardinals took over the remainder of the first quarter and scored back-to-back goals in a span of 19 seconds to hold a 3-2 edge heading into the second.

From there, head coach Linda Michele’s team scored six unanswered goals in the second quarter to take a 9-2 cushion into the break.

Coming out of intermission, Fisher continued to fire on all cylinders as the home team outscored the visitors, 4-1, in the third frame to push the lead to nine with 15 minutes still to play.

Leading 12-3 to begin the fourth, Fisher scored three goals in a span of four minutes as the clock continued to tick away. Holding a 12-goal advantage, the Cardinals gave one back in the final two minutes before Fiorentino netted her second goal of the day after finding the back of the net with eight seconds showing.

Lilly Goodsell put together a strong outing after allowing just four goals and making five saves over 60 minutes of play to move her season record to 2-5.

The Cardinals will look to carry their momentum over to their next contest when they host SUNY Cortland at 4 p.m. on Wednesday inside Growney Stadium.