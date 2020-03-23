1  of  75
Closings
Nate Sucese reflects on shortened senior season at Penn State

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Penn State hockey was supposed to be playing for the Big 10 Championship game on Saturday night. The regular season champions were gearing up for the title game at Pegula Ice Arena when the NCAA announced an abrupt end to the hockey season.

Ten seniors on the team had their final season cut short, including Fairport native Nate Sucese. Sucese leads the program in goals and points scored. That group of ten won the Big 10 title as freshman, and were disappointed to lose that opportunity as seniors.

“We were rolling pretty hot in the end going towards playoffs,” said Sucese. “We had just won the Big 10 regular season championship, so we were getting ready to play last Saturday.”

Sucese will be continuing his hockey career with the Arizona Coyotes, but is disheartened he will not have a final run with his senior class.

“It was super disappointing for a group that had so much more to give,” said Sucese. “I feel so bad for guys that were seniors in my class as well who may not have the opportunity to play hockey next year.”

