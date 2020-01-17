Isaish Stewart fuels Washington to 64-56 victory over Oregon State

Oregon State forward Alfred Hollins (4) has a shot blocked by Washington forward Isaiah Stewart (33) and forward Hameir Wright (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Isaiah Stewart scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, RaeQuan Battle scored 11 first-half points in the first start of his career, and Washington beat Oregon State 64-56.

Washington rebounded from a miserable trip to the Bay Area with a pair of losses last week.

A new-look lineup provided the Huskies a needed spark. Jaden McDaniels did not play after starting the first 17 games. Marcus Tsohonis scored 11 points off the bench.

Kylor Kelley led Oregon State with 16 points and Tres Tinkle added 15.

It was a dud of a response by the Beavers after last Sunday’s impressive home win over Arizona.