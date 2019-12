Washington forward Isaiah Stewart (33) grabs a rebound over Ball State forward Brachen Hazen (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points, Quade Green had 21 and No. 22 Washington pulled away from Ball State for an 85-64 victory in a Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal.

Isaiah Stewart added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who shot 56% percent from the field and won for the seventh time in eight games.

Green, a transfer from Kentucky, went 7 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 5 on 3-pointers.

Tahjai Teague had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals.