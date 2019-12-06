Isaiah Stewart, Naz Carter combine for 25 in win over East Washington

Washington’s Isaiah Stewart reacts after scoring late in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Montana pm Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 73-56. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Quade Green had 20 points and eight assists, Jaden McDaniels added 17 points before fouling out and No. 22 Washington beat Eastern Washington 90-80.

Coming off the bench for the first time this season, Green provided a spark after a sluggish start by the Huskies.

Washington scored a season-high 47 points in the first half and withstood every challenge in a foul-filled second half from the preseason favorites in the Big Sky Conference.

Outside of a few sloppy stretches, Washington also avoided getting caught looking ahead to Sunday’s showdown with No. 9 Gonzaga.