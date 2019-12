Houston guard Nate Hinton (11) fouls Washington forward Isaiah Stewart (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Honolulu. Stewart scored on the play. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Fabian White Jr. and Caleb Mills scored 19 points each to help Houston rally to a 75-71 win over No. 21 Washington in the title game of the Diamond Head Classic.

The Cougars (10-3) trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, but outscored the Huskies (10-3) 44-35 after halftime to win their fourth straight.

Former McQuaid standout Isaiah Stewart had 25 points, eight rebounds, and an assist while Bishop Kearney graduate Nahziah Carter scored 15 points and added six rebounds.