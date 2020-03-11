Victor’s Hawryschuk leads nation in scoring, has unfinished business at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — Emily Hawryschuk picked up a lacrosse stick for the first time in seventh grade after her dad surprised her by leaving one on her bed.

“It just appeared, I picked it up and never put it back down,” said Hawryschuk.

She attended her first ever Syracuse lacrosse game one year later, and knew she wanted to play for the Orange.

“Sitting there, watching the girls play and Gary coach, I knew this was the school for me,” said Hawryschuk.

She was an “easy recruit” for Syracuse head coach Gary Gait.

“Emily was just a good young player that loved lacrosse, and she had passion for the game,” said Gait. “She wanted to be good at the game, she was willing to work hard, she came to all the camps, did whatever she could to get better.”

During her senior season in 2016, Hawryschuk was named an Under Armor All-American, and led Victor to the Class B sectional title.

“I had a lot of amazing coaches growing up, at Victor, at Lady Roc,” said Hawryschuk. “They definitely molded me into the player I am now.”

After four years as a keystone on the Orange offense, Hawryschuk has received national recognition, as the NCAA’s leading scorer among all Division I women’s lacrosse players.

“The best thing is that she shines the most against the top competition,” said Gait. “Her six/seven goal games are against a top ten team, and her two/three goal games are against unranked teams.”

“I don’t keep track of that stuff, especially going into the games,” said Hawryschuk. “When it happened it was amazing, but we’re focused on winning and beating each team.

The only thing left on Hawryschuk’s college bucket list is bringing home Syracuse’s first-ever national championship in women’s lacrosse.

“Winning that national championship would mean absolutely everything to me,” said Hawryschuk. “It goes back to Victor, even back to when I picked up a stick for the first time in seventh grade.”

“I think the mindset is to have us keep going, take it game by game, and in the end if we accomplish each game with a W, we’ll be in that spot come end of May.”