Greece Athena grad Anthony Lamb lifts Vermont past George Washington 76-51

BURLINGON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb had 23 points as Vermont easily defeated George Washington 76-51.
Stef Smith had 19 points for Vermont.
Robin Duncan added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Everett Duncan had seven rebounds.
Lamb hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Vermont went on a 21-4 run in the first half to help build a 43-26 lead at the break.
Maceo Jack had 12 points for the Colonials, which was held to 34% shooting.
Amir Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds.