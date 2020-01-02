Greece Athena grad Anthony Lamb lifts Vermont past George Washington 76-51

Vermont forward Anthony Lamb (3) drives past Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia defeated Vermont 61-55. Lamb had 30 points. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BURLINGON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb had 23 points as Vermont easily defeated George Washington 76-51.

Stef Smith had 19 points for Vermont.

Robin Duncan added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Everett Duncan had seven rebounds.

Lamb hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Vermont went on a 21-4 run in the first half to help build a 43-26 lead at the break.

Maceo Jack had 12 points for the Colonials, which was held to 34% shooting.

Amir Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds.