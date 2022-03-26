LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WROC) — The SUNY Geneseo Men’s Ice Hockey team fought to the final whistle but came up just short of a national title, falling to Adrian, 5-2, in the national championship game on Saturday night at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.

Adrian capitalized on a major penalty whistled on Geneseo in the first period. The Bulldogs tallied first, scoring on the power play, but senior defenseman Matthew Doran responded with a short-handed goal, tying the game, 1-1, with 11:44 to play in the opening frame.

Adrian tacked on another power play goal during the Knights’ major and took advantage of a Geneseo turnover in the defensive end to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, senior forward Levi Wunder scored his second goal of the season, finishing a breakaway to bring the Knights back to within one score, 3-2, just over four minutes into the frame.

The Knights had a 5-on-3 opportunity early in the third period but Adrian killed off both penalties and answered with a goal just minutes later to take a 4-2 lead with 10:55 to play.

With 2:20 remaining, the Knights pulled junior goaltender Matt Petizian for a sixth skater, but couldn’t find the net as the Bulldogs put in an empty-net goal with 11 seconds to go, making it 5-2.

The Knights advanced further in the NCAA Tournament than any team before them in program history, reaching the NCAA Championship round for the first time.

The Knights finished the season with a record of 24-4-1, marking the program’s fourth-consecutive campaign of 20 wins or more.