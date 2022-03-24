GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — As the world started shutting down in 2020, Geneseo head coach Chris Schultz knew that he was going to have to be the bearer of bad news— his team’s season was over before the NCAA tournament had even begun.

“I had a couple of days to prepare for it and those two days didn’t prepare me for it,” said Schultz. “There are just no words that you can say to a team that was really bound to win a national championship that year.”

The Ice Knights were 23-3-2 that season and finished number two in the final USCHO poll.

Now, instead of what if, the question is why not now.

After having no season last year, SUNY Geneseo is off to Lake Placed for the Division III Frozen Four. They’ll play the University of New England on Friday, who knocked off second-ranked Utica to get to the semis. The Ice Knights are third in the latest national poll and were ranked number one in the country earlier this season.

Senior Dan Bosio leads the team with 22 goals, good for second in the country in goals per game. He returned to school for his fifth year of eligibility to go out on his own terms.

“I knew I wanted to finish what we started here and didn’t want to end quietly,” said Bosio. “We wanted to make some noise as we went out.”

“Looking back on it this whole experience has kind of helped out the team and made us a very hungry team and a team that wants to get the job done this year while we can,” said senior defenseman Chris Perna, a Pittsford native.

This will be Geneseo’s fourth time reaching the national semifinals and they are still seeking win number one in the Frozen Four. Schultz admitted he’s getting a little sick of getting asked that question.

“Of course, we want to get into that final game, it’ll be amazing if we do. But that’s not going to define who we are,” he said.

“To maintain success for eight years like that, people don’t realize how hard it is,” Schultz added. “It’s fun getting to the top but staying there is really difficult. You do feel as though to take that next step is going to be something special and it’s something that we’re looking forward to. I firmly believe we can do it.”

Puck drops on Geneseo’s semifinal game Friday night at 6:30 with a potential championship game on Saturday night. The University of New England is eight in the latest national rankings. In the other semifinal, unanimous number one Adrian, from Michigan, will play fourth-ranked Augsburg, which is a school in Minneapolis, Minnesota.