Emily Hawryschuk’s decision to return to Syracuse was a ‘no-brainer’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — March 12 was supposed to be like any other away game for the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team. The Victor native and the #4 Orange was set to play #15 Virginia in their ninth game of the season.

The team went through their walk through in the morning, ready to play. Everything changed two hours before game time, as the NCAA suspended all spring sports and cut Hawryschuk’s senior season short without a warning.

“Initially my heart sunk, I thought it was going to be the last time I put my jersey on,” said Hawryscuk. “We heard about the Ivys on Tuesday and I thought, ‘wow, I can’t imagine how they feel right now’. I never thought that would happen to us two days later.”

Two weeks later, the NCAA granted all spring sport athletes an extra season of eligibility, an easy decision for Hawryschuk, who has been dreaming about bringing home the program’s first national title since she was in eighth grade.

“It was a no brainer for me,” said Hawryscuk. “Just winning it is going to be something special, but putting five years to something is going to make it that much more special.”

The senior attack finished the shortened season second in the nation for goals scored, helping the Orange post a 7-1 record.

Hawryschuk is keeping up with her regular offseason training the best she can, participating in virtual team meetings and working on conditioning and skills. She is also working with her strength coach and father on a workout routine she can do at home until she can return to the gym and field again.

