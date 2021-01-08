Dyaisha Fair’s passion for basketball is larger than life

AMHERST, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack knew Rochester native Dyaisha Fair was special the first time she stepped on campus.

“I said ‘let me play this kid’. I’m old, but I still have an IQ for the game,” said Jack. “We played two on two, and no one way she was going to let anybody beat her.”

That tenacity on the court was noticed in her first year with the Bulls. The Edison Tech graduate became a regular starter for Buffalo and was later named MAC Freshman of the Year. Fair was named captain for her performance on and off the court to begin her second season.

Fair, known as a quiet leader on the team, knows she needs to “use her voice more” as a captain.

“Knowing when to do it was a change and kind of challenging for me because I didn’t really talk,” said Fair. “I owe this team something. I’m going to do everything I can to get this team where it needs to go.”

“I love the fact that she wants to get better. She has asks questions and has the humility,” said Jack. “What she does on the basketball court is second to none.”

The sophomore guard proved that on December 13, recording the program’s first triple-double since 2001. Fair finished the 85-77 win over Akron with a game-high 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Only five other Division I women’s basketball players have triple-doubles on the season. The accomplishment is even greater for Fair who stands at 5’5″, smaller than the average women’s guard.

“It’s rare to find a guard my size at this level but when you do, most don’t produce like I do,” said Fair. “When I do produce like that, it is not only a shock to you guys but to myself.”

When Fair was entering college, she was worried her size would inhibit her progression towards her WNBA dreams. Coach Jack never saw her height as an issue.

“She sees her heart as her rationale as what she can become,” said Jack. “I don’t think that she’s 5’5” in her heart, she’s about 6’7”.”

“I just say heart over size for me and I just go,” said Fair. “I use it as fuel to my fire. Nothing can really stop me.”