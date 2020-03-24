Amid uncertainty in sports world, Jack Dugan’s hockey future is bright

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From the first time Jack Dugan put on skates, he told anyone who would listen about his dream to play in the National Hockey League.

The newly 22-year-old forward at Providence College is well on his way. He was drafted 142 overall by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and finished his sophomore season as the NCAA leader in scoring with 52 points on 10 goals and 42 assists.

“Coming into the year, I had talks with my family and coaches about what I wanted to achieve, and I think it all went to plan this sophomore year,” said Dugan. “Even back when I was playing locally here in Rochester, I always had that chip on my shoulder and mentality of getting better every single year.”

Dugan is one of two Section V hockey alumni up for the Hobey Baker Award, honoring the most outstanding player in Division I ice hockey.

“I never really imagined I could be in that position, but I always told myself I wanted to be,” said Dugan. “Going into year, it was one of my goals to at least be considered for it, let alone be able to win it.”

The news is bittersweet, coming days after the NCAA announced the abrupt end of winter sports and the cancellation of the Frozen Four.

“We were still able to complete the full season and I was still able to have a good regular season and hopefully get some of these accolades I set out for,” said Dugan.

Though his season was cut short, Dugan has two more seasons left to play at the collegiate level before heading to live his dream as a professional hockey player.

“Getting drafted was unbelievable and I’ve been trying to build off of that over the last couple of years,” said Dugan. “I’m extremely excited for what the future holds and what it will be like to play in Vegas.”