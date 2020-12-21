Buffalo vs. St. Bonaventure men’s basketball game canceled due to Bulls’ COVID concerns

Tuesday’s Buffalo men’s basketball game at St. Bonaventure has been canceled due to a positive COVID test from the Bulls’ Tier 1 personnel.

The NCAA classifies Tier 1 personnel as the highest risk of exposure, including student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff, and officials.

The Bulls notified the Bonnies of the positive test on Monday morning. Buffalo most recently traveled to the Carrier Dome and played Syracuse on Saturday, losing 107-96 in overtime . Contact tracing has not yet shown any positive tests within the Syracuse men’s basketball program.