PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Freshman quarterback Ben Gocella threw three touchdowns as SUNY Brockport won the 18th Annual Courage Bowl over St. John Fisher by a final score of 35-18. The win was Brockport’s fifth straight in the fundraising event for Camp Good Days.

The Golden Eagles led 21-6 at halftime, but the Cardinals got back in the game with one of Aaron Chase’s two rushing touchdowns of the game which made it 21-12.

The Cardinals got the ball back and tried to further cut into the deficit, but on 4th and 6, Chase’s pass was intercepted by Brockport’s Loui Usera to thwart the comeback. It was Usera’s second interception on the day. The Golden Eagles scored on the ensuing drive to put the game on ice.

Gocella finished with 11 completions on 18 attempts for 143 yards and three touchdowns. James Altenburger was his favorite target, catching five passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Gino Fontanarosa had 19 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Jala Coad had four rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown. Waterloo native Nolan Slywka had a one-yard touchdown reception.

Chase completed 14 of his 27 pass attempts for 145 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He added 83 yards on the ground on 12 carries, running in two touchdowns. Peyton Nolan led the Cardinals on the ground with 29 carries for 95 yards. Ethan Curtis had seven receptions for 83 yards, while Declan Faery caught two passes for 19 yards, one for a touchdown.

The game is one of Camp Good Days’ largest fundraisers. Camp Good Days campers are selected as honorary coaches and cheerleaders for the game.