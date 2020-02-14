B.K. grad, Temple basketball standout Quinton Rose has sights set on NBA

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WROC) — Former Bishop Kearney basketball star Quinton Rose is synonymous with 21st century Temple University hoops. The 6’8″ shooting guard is now in his senior season with the Owls, and reflected on his impressive college career while looking toward his professional basketball aspirations in the future.

Numbers don’t lie

Rose was a four-star recruit when he signed his National Letter of Intent in November of 2015, the highest rated signee in his class at Temple. Now, he is on his way to being the fourth player in program history to have more than 1500 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, and 200 steals.

“I go out there and just play the way I know how to play, and those things are happening,” said Rose. “It’s really eye opening, that’s what I’m doing. At the time, I’m trying to get a win and playing my hardest. It does mean a lot when I go out there and take a look back at it.”

In addition to four years of all-conference honors, Rose was named the American Athletic Conference’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season when he scored 1,714 points against SMU on Feb. 9.

“When I see stuff like that, I think about nights in the gym, before a game, early mornings, late nights, and I appreciate it,” said Rose. “I’m thankful that I did it.”

His numbers are surpassing big names in Temple basketball, including his head coach Aaron McKie. The former Temple legend was drafted in the first round of the 1994 NBA draft and played 13 seasons in the league.

Leading by example

Rose is living proof that the best leaders are not always vocal. As a senior captain, his teammates follow him on late night trips to practice shooting in the gyms and showing up early to practices.

“Guys saw that I saw success early, and that makes it so much easier to lead,” said Rose. “If they see I did something good, they’ll think maybe that’s the way to go.”

Putting in the extra work was something that dates all the way back to Rose’s time at Kearney, when he would practice in the gym at all hours of the night.

All in the family

Some of Rose’s biggest inspirations in his life are his parents, who have provided him the drive for success he has carried with him his whole life.

“Both my parents work really hard, my grandparents, everyone works really hard at what they do,” said Rose. “Growing up, I translated it to basketball, and it’s worked out for me.”

The Rose family work ethic is also present in his younger brother Miles, a sophomore point guard at Bishop Kearney.

“The first couple of years it was a little difficult because he was at the age where he was in denial that he looked up to me, but last year we would talk a lot about the games, and he’d ask me what I’d work on or what I’d do in certain situations,” said Rose. “Now it’s him maturing, he knows he’ll be in my shoes in a few years and he’s listening now.”

The Rochester basketball tradition

Rochester has become a hot bed for basketball talent. Rose joins an elite group of ballers like Thomas Bryant (Washington Wizards) Nahziah Carter (University of Washington), Anthony Lamb (University of Vermont), Isaiah Stewart (University of Washington), and more. Being referenced as a part of that group is an honor for Rose, who calls them all friends.

“It means the world to me,” said Rose. “I’ve been playing with Thomas since 3rd grade. Me, Naz, Anthony, we all worked out together the whole way through high school basically so it means a lot that our hard work is finally showing off. It’s good to see those guys seeing success as well because we were all putting in the work together.”

His advice for those up-and-coming Rochester high school players who want to make an impact at the Division I level?

“Keep playing,” said Rose. “Those rankings don’t mean too much in high school. That’s what used to discourage me, but I use it as fuel, so just keep working, use that as fuel to keep you going and good things will happen.”

What’s next?

The Owls still have meaningful games left to be played before Quinton crosses the stage at graduation in May. The short-term goal is to get back to the NCAA Tournament in March. Temple made an appearance in 2019 March Madness, but were knocked out by Belmont in the first round.

Beyond graduation, the NBA Combine is on the horizon. The Combine is a chance for Rose to prove himself to scouts from all over the league, as he hopes to hear his name called at the NBA Draft at Madison Square Garden in June. But to be drafted and play against some of the biggest names in Rochester hoops at the highest level?

“It would mean everything,” said Rose. “I would love to do that. Those guys are some of my closest friends. That would just be fun.”