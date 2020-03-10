Athena grad, Vermont hoops star Anthony Lamb wins player of the year for 2nd straight year

BOSTON (WROC) — Greece Athena graduate and University of Vermont basketball standout Anthony Lamb was selected as the America East Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Lamb unanimously won the conference award last season as well, and has led the Catamounts to its fourth straight regular season conference title.
MORE | Aquinas grad, Siena standout Jalen Pickett makes All-MAAC First Team
Lamb is one of just two America East players to rank in the top seven in scoring, rebounding, and blocks with 16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game and he’s just the ninth player in conference history to win the Player of the Year award twice.
MORE | ROC native Isaiah Stewart named to All PAC-12 First Team, All Freshman Team
Vermont opens up their conference tournament Tuesday against UMBC at 7 p.m.