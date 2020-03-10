Athena grad, Vermont hoops star Anthony Lamb wins player of the year for 2nd straight year

by: WROC Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 19: Anthony Lamb #3 of the Vermont Catamounts shoots over Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on November 19, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WROC) — Greece Athena graduate and University of Vermont basketball standout Anthony Lamb was selected as the America East Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Lamb unanimously won the conference award last season as well, and has led the Catamounts to its fourth straight regular season conference title.

Lamb is one of just two America East players to rank in the top seven in scoring, rebounding, and blocks with 16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game and he’s just the ninth player in conference history to win the Player of the Year award twice.

Vermont opens up their conference tournament Tuesday against UMBC at 7 p.m.

