Athena grad, UVM senior Anthony Lamb named conference player of the week

Vermont forward Anthony Lamb (3) takes a 3-point shot over Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. Lamb had 30 points, but Virginia won 61-55. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BOSTON (WROC) — University of Vermont and Greece Athena graduate Anthony Lamb has been named America East Player of the Week.

The league office made the announcement on Monday.

The honor is Lamb’s 15th-career weekly conference accolade, according to UVM’s website.

The senior and Rochester native helped the Catamounts to a 2-0 week with wins over former conference rival Boston University and St. John’s. Lamb averaged a double-double with 19.0 points and 14.5 rebounds per game. The 6-6 forward also dished out eight assists and swatted away three shots.