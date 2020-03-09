Aquinas grad, Siena standout Jalen Pickett makes All-MAAC First Team

Siena’s Jalen Pickett (22) celebrates in the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WROC) — Aquinas graduate and Siena basketball standout Jalen Pickett has been named to the All-MAAC First Team.

The sophomore was named the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year, and is also the MAAC’s reigning Rookie of the Year.

Pickett has led the Saints to the regular season conference title and the No. 1 overall seed for the forthcoming MAAC tournament.

He’s averaging 15.3 points per game, plus a league-leading 6 assists, as well as 4.5 rebounds per contests.

Siena’s first round opponent in the MAAC tournament remains to be determined, but the game will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday.