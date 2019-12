Siena’s Jalen Pickett (22) celebrates in the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jalen Pickett scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half and Elijah Burns made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds left as Siena edged past Canisius 73-72.

Burns had 16 points for Siena, which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Manny Camper had 11 points and 14 rebounds, and Donald Carey scored 10 points.

Majestry Brandon scored a season-high 30 points for the Golden Griffins. Scott Hitchon added 15 points and five assists, and Armon Harried had nine rebounds.