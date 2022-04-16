ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senior Marley Angus scored four goals to lead No. 3 RIT (12-1, 4-1 Liberty League) to a 16-6 win over Clarkson (10-3, 1-3 Liberty League) on Senior Day. The Tigers outscored the Golden Knights 8-0 in the third quarter.

Senior Ryan Barnable tied the score at 1-1 on his goal off an assist from junior Luke Pilcher. Sophomore defenseman Mike Grace gave RIT a 2-1 lead on the first of his two goals with 10:47 to play in the first quarter.

Sophomore John Mozrall gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead, while Angus scored his second of the quarter to extend the RIT lead to 4-2. Angus gave the Tigers a 5-2 lead on his goal early in the second quarter

Barnable scored with 10:32 to play in the first half to give RIT a 6-3 halftime lead. Angus scored two of his four goals in an eight-goal third quarter for RIT. Sophomores Seth Grottenthaler and Caleb Commandant, junior Caiden Perry, freshman Sam Bennett, and senior Zeb Hollinger each scored in the quarter for RIT.

Clarkson scored three straight goals to open the fourth quarter, cutting the RIT lead to 14-6 on Matt Reilly’s goal. Senior Conor Bolling and Grace each scored late to make it a 16-6 final

Senior Drew Hutchison made 10 saves in net to improve to 12-1 on the season. Graduate student Jimmy Spillane won 13 face-offs and had six ground balls. Junior Joe Camp, seniors Zach Gagnon, Brett Naylor, Taylor Jensen, and Pent Eistrat each caused two turnovers.

Reilly led Clarkson with three goals. Jacob Mattice made 10 saves in net for Clarkson.

RIT returns to action on Wednesday, April 20th at home against Geneseo at 7:00 p.m.