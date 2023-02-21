Penn State guard Jalen Pickett has blossomed into one of the best players in college basketball

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For many Rochester basketball players, the court at the Boys & Girls Club is where it all starts. The roots of your hoops career.

That court on Genesee Street is where it all began for Jalen Pickett.

“My Mom put me in Biddy basketball when I was around five years old right at the Boys and Girls Club in Rochester,” said Pickett, a guard at Penn State University.

Then came other courts, like the one at Aquinas where Pickett led the L’il Irish to a state championship in 2016. But things didn’t go as planned after his senior season, so he had to spend a year at prep school.

“I had friends who were going right to college who were playing sports,” said Pickett. “Who were doing different things, who were going right to the Division one level and it was tough. I was happy for them, but it was tough seeing my friends go and have that type of success and I wasn’t having it.”

Pickett spent a post-graduate year at SPIRE Institute and Academy in Geneva, Ohio. The following season, the Aquinas grad took his talents to Siena College.

He spent three years playing for the Saints where he was All-Conference his entire tenure. For the 2019-20 season, Pickett was named the MAAC Player of the Year and became just the second sophomore to win the award in league history.

“When I first got to Siena, a lot of people said I couldn’t play at the division one level so I had felt like I had a lot to prove,” said Pickett.

After the 2020-21 season, Pickett bet on himself and transferred to Penn State. It’s safe to say the gamble has paid off and then some.

Pickett is regarded as one of the best players in college basketball and is on several major award watch lists including the Bob Cousy award for the best point guard in the country.

The Rochester native is the only player in the country averaging at least 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists and would become just the second player in the last 30 years to finish with that stat line. In a recent win over Illinois, Pickett’s 41 points over the Fighting Illini was the first 40-point game for the Nittany Lions since 1961.

“I really feel comfortable in the offense and I’m surrounded by great players this year,” said Pickett. “They’re helping me pick and choose my spots.”

Pickett dreams of other courts. Perhaps the courts in the NCAA tournament and maybe even beyond. But he never forgets that one court, the one where it all started.

“He gives back to my son,” said Reginald Smith, the Health & Physical Education Coordinator for the Rochester Boys & Girls Club. “He sits back and gives back to the kids. He gets in here and does drills with the kids. When Jalen is playing, we cut the screen on and the kids are seeing him on TV. Jalen Pickett is well known around this club.”

That court is where it all started for Jalen Pickett and because of it, he might one day find himself on the biggest court in the world.