ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Iglesia free basketball camp returned to Rochester for its’ 17th edition. The camp is named after former Section V head coach Gerard Iglesia.

Iglesia founded the basketball showcase in 2005 after wanting to provide a free camp to inner city kids who could not afford some of the more expensive camps in the area.

The camp will take place from June 27th to June 30th. The boys will compete at East High School while the girls will play at Monroe High School.

It will attract some of the top players in Section V which will include those who are signed to play at the collegiate level.

“I hope they become better ball players and better people,” said Iglesia. “More knowledgeable people because we got workshops in mental health, leadership, financial literacy, bullying, how to use social media. Plus the bonds that they’ll create while they’re here. People from rural areas are going to be hooping with city kids.”

Associate Director Brianne Moxley said that she wants the camp to provide comfort for the kids.

“Knowing the people that they can go to,” said Moxley. “Meeting people they can use as resources later on in life. Having that friendship. Having good competition. Feeling comfortable like not being afraid to ask for help. They say it’s ok to not be ok and the people they have coming in are people they can go to when they feel like that.”

The inaugural camp in 2005 had 29 boys. For the first day of camp this year, over 140 boys and girls were in attendance.