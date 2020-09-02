Clippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers’ Marcus Morris Sr. during the first half of an NBA first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for his flagrant foul on Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee.

Both fines stemmed from actions in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series, which the Clippers won to eliminate the Mavericks.

Morris swung his arm down hard and hit a driving Doncic in the neck area early in the second quarter. The forward was given a flagrant foul 2, an automatic ejection.

The NBA said the amount of the fine for Morris — whose birthday was Wednesday — was based in part on the fact he has been disciplined several times in the past for physical altercations on the court.

Doncic was called for an offensive foul later in the game and threw the ball into official Bill Kennedy’s leg.

___

