1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Clemson assistant Pearman apologizes for using racial slur

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Dabo Swinney, Danny Pearman, Jerry Magallanes

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2009, file photo, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, center, is restrained by assistant coach Danny Pearman as he yells at referee Jerry Magallanes during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Clemson, S.C. Pearman said he made a “grave mistake” when he repeated a racial slur to ex-Tigers tight end D.J. Greenlee at practice three years ago. The incident came to light Tuesday, June 2, 2020, when former player Kanyon Tuttle posted about it on social media. Tuttle was responding to the school’s post of Swinney’s comments Monday about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman said he made a “grave mistake” when he repeated a racial slur to ex-Tigers tight end D.J. Greenlee at practice three years ago.

The incident came to light Tuesday when former player Kanyon Tuttle posted about it on social media. Tuttle was responding to the school’s post of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s comments Monday about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

Tuttle’s post said, “You allowed a coach to call a player the N-word during practice with no repercussions. Not even a team apology.”

Pearman is white, and Greenlee is black.

Pearman said while he did not direct the slur at Greenlee, “I know there is no excuse for me using the language in any circumstance. I never should have repeated the phrase. It was wrong when I said it, and it is wrong today.”

Greenlee told The State of Columbia, South Carolina, that he and a teammate were having an argument and the tight end used the slur during the exchange. Pearman heard Greenlee and used it back. He was trying to “correct me by saying the” slur, Greenlee said.

Pearman said Greenlee “appropriately” brought the matter to Swinney. Swinney and Pearman had a meeting, and the head coach told the assistant his language was “unacceptable.”

Pearman said he apologized to Greenlee after practice and to his position groups the next day.

Pearman said he’d never do anything “to intentionally hurt” Clemson players.

“I sincerely apologize to D.J., his family, our team and our staff,” Pearman concluded.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss