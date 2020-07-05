1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

City-Madrid can go ahead in England because of exemptions

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Laurence Griffiths,Pool)

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City can host Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 match in the Champions League next month after the British government announced selected sports stars would be exempt from quarantine requirements when competing in the country.

There was a possibility the game might have had to be played in a neutral venue, with current restrictions forcing some travelers to Britain to quarantine for two weeks. That would have left City at a disadvantage, having taken a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid.

However, the new measures announced Sunday by Britain’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, allow events like Formula One, international soccer, golf and snooker events to take place in Britain. Competitors involved will be granted quarantine exemptions that will see them living and working in “bubbled” environments behind closed doors as part of stringent protocols to ensure they have a minimal impact on public health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

International cricketers also are now formally exempt, although individual special arrangements have already been made for the touring West Indies and Pakistan teams this summer.

Dowden said “the British summer of sport is back on.”

“I am grateful to the sports governing bodies who have worked closely with us to put in place stringent protocols to ensure these events can go ahead safely,” he said.

“It will mean that fans of the British Grand Prix, international cricket and Champions League football can look forward to yet more sporting action on home soil — a further boost to our national recovery.”

Other people essential to the staging of events such as officials, coaches, medics, mechanics and incoming members of the media will also be permitted to travel without quarantine.

Silverstone is already scheduled to stage two Formula One races, on Aug. 2 and 9.

A six-week swing of European Tour golf events will also be played in Britain starting July 22.

