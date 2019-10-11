NLCS rosters: Nationals reliever Hudson on paternity list

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson (44) and catcher Kurt Suzuki (28) celebrate the final of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson has been placed on the postseason paternity list and won’t be available to pitch at the beginning of the NL Championship Series against St. Louis.

Right-hander Wander Suero will be on Washington’s active roster until Hudson returns. Hudson, who has two saves and a win during the playoffs, is allowed to be away from the team for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days. When he rejoins the Nationals, he will take Suero’s spot.

Major League Baseball approved the roster substitution and announced it Friday, hours before Game 1 in the best-of-seven series at Busch Stadium.

Hudson’s absence weakens a shaky Nationals bullpen that had the worst ERA in the National League at 5.66. The right-hander went 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and six saves in 24 regular-season appearances for Washington after he was acquired from Toronto at the July 31 trade deadline. He’s pitched in four playoff games against Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Suero was 6-9 with a 4.54 ERA and one save this season.

