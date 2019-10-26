Canandaigua buries Victor with strong third quarter

Whatever Jeff Welch said to his team at halftime, he might want to bottle it and sell it.

(5)Canandaigua scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to seize control of their Class A sectional quarterfinal and the Braves went on to knock off (4)Victor 24-10 Friday night.

CA opened the half with a 27 yard Matt Vierhile field goal. Two plays later, Wes Allen picked off a Victor pass at the Victor 16 yard line. That led to a Seth Vigneri one yard TD plunge and a 17-7 Braves lead.

On the next possession, Sam Bennett grabbed another Canandaigua interception and set the Braves up at the Victor 30 yard line. This time, it was Dominic Comella scoring off a turnover with a 14 yard TD run.

The Canandaigua D did the rest. They did not allow Victor a single first down in the decisive third quarter. The Blue Devils did drive for a field early in the fourth quarter, but the drive required three fourth down conversions.

The Braves actually ran off the final nine minutes of the fourth quarter with one long grinding drive. Comella finished with a team high 155 yards rushing. Vigneri had two TD runs.

Canandaigua is now 7-1 and advances to next weekend’s semifinal games at Fairport High School. The Braves will face top seeded Eastridge with kickoff at 4pm on Saturday, November 2nd. The Lancers had to fight to knock off (8)Brighton 40-35 Friday night.

Victor finished the season at 6-2.