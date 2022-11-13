ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game.

You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to take on the Vikings at 1 p.m.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our Rochester, N.Y. sister station, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR Sports Radio 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Vikings?

The Vikings are 7-1 this season and are coming off a 20-17 win against the Washington Commanders last week. This matchup also marks the return of former Bills nose tackle and fan-favorite Harrison Phillips to Highmark Stadium.

Who’s in, who’s out

Safety Jordan Poyer is out with an elbow injury and defensive end Greg Rousseau is out with an ankle injury. As of Saturday afternoon, quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tre Edmunds were listed as questionable, while cornerback Kaiir Elam was doubtful.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) did not play in last week’s game against the Jets, but were both full participants at Thursday’s and Friday’s practices. Tight end Tommy Sweeney and corner Tre White, who were also inactive last week, were not on the Bills’ injury report on Friday.

Latest Bills news

When can I watch BKL again?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will return on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. before the Bills face the Cleveland Browns.