ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills found themselves up 27-10 late in the third quarter. Then, they found themselves on the losing end of potentially the game of the year.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman break down a terrible game from Josh Allen, the continuance of a number of problems that have plagued the team so far, the attitude of the team after the loss, Ken Dorsey’s role in these collapses, and what it means for the team moving forward.