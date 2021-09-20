Zack Moss, run game battles through adversity in Bills win

MIAMI, Fla. (WROC) — In the Bills 35-0 win over the Dolphins on Sunday, the team scored three times on the ground and for once Josh Allen didn’t have one of them.

The run game overall averaged nearly five yards a carry and that’s maybe even more impressive because Josh Allen said the team put in new run plays just on Saturday. Allen praised the offensive line for rolling with the punches.

Dion Dawkins said it was a team effort.

“We’re all pros,” said the team’s left tackle. “So we learned how to deal with it. We have a great quarterback and great guys on the offense that make it easier for us.”

“I think the quarterbacks are the smartest guys in the building,” Dawkins added. “When they can put little hints like [saying in the huddle] ‘alright guys, this is what we’re doing’. That’s cool and that’s exactly what Josh did.”

“Being an o-lineman is not easy,” said Allen. “There are so many different bullets flying at you. They get the blame sometimes when they really shouldn’t. People don’t know our blocking schemes and our run schemes and where our fits are supposed to be and stuff like that.”

“Those are my guys,” the quarterback added.

It was a roller coaster 24 hours for Bills running back Zack Moss, who attended a funeral for his aunt on Saturday and then began Sunday’s game with a fumble. But he rebounded with two tough touchdown runs, something Dawkins said Moss called on the sideline.

“Moss said the next time I touch this ball I’m going to make it count and he did that two more times,” said Dawkins. “He ran behind his big guys and he just put his head down and kept on chugging”

“I just wanted to come out here and play the game,” said Moss, who finished with 26 yards on eight carries. “I had a rough start to it but just being able to go back out there and finish the right way, the coaches allowing me to go out and do that was big.”

“I thought it was important that he was able to reset and remain mentally tough,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “He came back and made some really tough runs, especially the last one at the end on the touchdown, so that’s a great message to anyone and everyone on this football team.”

“You’re going to make some mistakes and you’ve got to be able to come back and get your game back. That’s what your teammates need from you,” said McDermott

Moss was asked what the last 24 hours or so were like emotionally for him. He said if he had to sum it up in one word, it would be that it’s just life.

“I’m thankful to be able to play this game because there are so many things that are more important and I’m blessed to have the game that I did,” said Moss.

Devin Singletary contributed to the rushing attack with 82 yards on thirteen carries and opened the game off with a 46-yard touchdown run.