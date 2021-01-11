Zack Moss out for the season with ankle injury

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Zack Moss #20 of the Buffalo Bills gets carted from the field after an injury during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Running back Zack Moss is officially done for the season after suffering an ankle injury against the Colts.

The rookie was tackled and remained down after the play. He was helped by trainers and carted off the field. He was doubtful to return during the game.

Sean McDermott confirmed reports by Ian Rapoport during his Monday afternoon press conference. T.J. Yeldon will likely replace Moss, but Devin Singletary will carry the bulk of the rush. McDermott has full confidence in Singletary’s abilities.

“His time to step up, this is what he’s worked all his life for,” said McDermott. “He’s worked extremely hard over the course of his career even before he got to the NFL. He’s no stranger to carrying the load.”