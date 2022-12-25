Before Santa handled his business Christmas Eve night, the Bills took care of theirs in the afternoon.

Buffalo did what they were supposed to do against the Bears: win by three touchdowns. No doubt, the game was much closer than the 35-13 final score (no one runs it up with fourth down play action like the Buffalo Bills), but Buffalo was in charge for the duration of the second half.

This game was an opportunity for the non-Josh Allen run unit to build some confidence and the Bills sure cashed it in. James Cook fell one yard short of giving Buffalo their first pair of 100-yard backs in the same game since 2015.

The Bears were an easy mark for sure. They came in 27th in total yards allowed and 24th in rush yards per attempt. And that’s the strength of the defense. Cook and Devin Singletary not only piled up the yards, but they piled on Chicago’s worst-in-the-NFL-by-a-mile 27 rushing TDs allowed this year (Allen got one too because of course he did).

“It’s important to be… two dimensional,” Ryan Bates said. “We can beat you with whatever we decide. It’s on our terms.”

I won’t go so far as to say the Cook/Singletary duo is the next Thurman Thomas/Kenneth Davis, but the Bills front five earned the chance to crow some after that whooping. I don’t care how bad the defense is. When the backs average nine yards a pop on 20-some carries, the O-line had a damn good day.

It was the kind of performance the Bills needed during one of the coldest, most uncomfortable games in team history. The wind chill would go right through your layers. Unprotected or even lightly protected fingers got numb or worse in minutes. There was more jostling for position in front of the dual, jumbo sized heaters on the Bills sideline than there was in front of any Cook or Singletary rush.

(On days like this, us sideline media will steal a moment or two in front of the heaters to stay functional. I usually try to just get a hand in front and warm up some fingers. Don’t want to “steal” heat from who it’s intended for–the players. During a TV timeout while I de-thawed a few digits, Stefon Diggs came over to get himself warm. He yanked me in front of the heater and allowed me a few seconds of full power toasting. Was a cool gesture in the middle of a game. And very appreciated)

Micah Hyde is well versed on frozen tundra. He’s only played home games at Lambeau or Orchard Park. He called this one of the three or four coldest games of his career. Both Shaq Lawson and Dawson Knox compared the ground to concrete (grass fields do have the occasional drawback). DaQuan Jones said the cold was “bone-chilling”.

It was zero fun outside for this game. Tyler Bass’ fun level might have actually been less than that. It would not have been the worst excuse ever to blow a football game. Yet, Jack Frost’s fury didn’t distract the Bills from another dominating performance.

Justin Fields became the latest run-happy QB to get smothered by Sean McDermott’s D. In each of his last 12 games, Fields had at least one carry of 12 yards or more. Buffalo didn’t allow that many yards to Fields the entire game.

It was a wide array of players who cut down Fields runs. Tre White. Ed Oliver. Matt Milano. Even Kingsley Jonathan (the Syracuse grad who likely played with a bit extra after spending time in Chicago this year) got Fields for a TFL. The only way the Bears were going to hang in this game was Fields the locomotive steamrolling for big plays. Buffalo never even let that train get out of the station.

This game did not go without a few hiccups. Allen put together another inexplicable two-interception game and it could have been more. The wind chill was certainly numbing most every body part, but the mind wasn’t supposed to be one of them.

I put a little of this on coordinator Ken Dorsey. He talked this week about how the Bills learned during the wind-addled Patriots loss last year the flamethrower hanging from Allen’s right shoulder could cut throws through a tough wind. I thought it would give the Bills confidence to use that weapon again and keep the offense functional on the ground and through the air.

That was right, but the problem was Buffalo didn’t need much from the passing game. Runs were tearing the Bears apart like tissue paper in Christmas gift bags. Allen’s second INT of the game was the only thing that kept Chicago hanging around after halftime.

The turnovers turned out to be very little bother as the Bills salted away a win that clinched their third straight AFC East title. This one was a bit different than the last two. This was the first one where the Bills were not just favored to win, but expected to win. It’s not quite the same.

“Everyone’s… coming at us,” McDermott said afterward. “But you gotta keep that feeling from your humble and hungry approach. We’re in a different position right now, but you gotta stay with that chip on your shoulder.”

This division title also came in a season with all three division rivals carrying an enhanced threat level. Buffalo has two losses against division teams and one against everybody esle. And yet the Bills handled their business in the AFC East just as comfortably as they did in Chicago on Christmas Eve.

The team was stuck in the Windy City after the game Saturday night. At some point, they’ll return home to celebrate the holiday with family knowing they’ve checked just about every box that could be checked during the regular season.

However, this team was built for January. That NFL cliche usually means a team that’s built for the playoffs, but the playoffs for the Bills actually begin with the start of January.

The Monday night trip to Cincinnati is the last hurdle that stands between the Bills and a bye (due respect to the Patriots who could still have playoff hopes for the season finale in Orchard Park). It’s essentially a de facto playoff game for Buffalo. Handle business against a Bengals team that 100% means business and the Bills advance to the divisional round.

It’s been a long five months waiting, but the real games this season for Buffalo are finally about to begin.