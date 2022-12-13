ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wide receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and is signing with the Buffalo Bills.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday morning, saying Beasley would be signed to the practice squad.

The 33-year-old Beasley started his career with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Bills in 2019. He was being released from the team at the end of last season. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September where he played in a couple games before announcing his retirement in October.

During his three-year tenure with the Bills, he caught 231 passes for almost 2,500 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last year, he had 82 receptions for 693 yards and one touchdown in 16 games.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Beasley received backlash for his stance on vaccinations. In a statement he read in July 2021, Beasley said that he is neither anti-vax nor pro-vax — clarifying that he is “pro-choice” and that he was speaking on behalf of younger players.

The Buffalo Bills’ next game is against the Miami Dolphins on December 17, 2022.