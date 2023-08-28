BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Bills wrapping up their last of three preseason games on Saturday, attention now focuses to what the final roster will be heading into the team’s regular season opener on September 11 against the New York Jets.

The Bills must cut their roster down to 53 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Here is where things stand with players being cut from the roster.

August 27: The Bills also released defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, safety Jared Mayden, tackle Garrett McGhin, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and linebacker DeShaun White. They also released defensive end Shane Ray, who was on injured reserve, with an injury settlement.

August 27: The Bills cut wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, the team announced. He did not appear in any of the team’s three preseason games and missed multiple days of practice due to a knee injury. A fifth round pick of the Houston Texans in 2020, he has not appeared in a regular season game since 2021.

August 27: The Bills released tight end Jace Sternberger, the team said. After leading the USFL in receiving touchdowns, he signed with the Bills in July and had two catches for a combined 44 yards in the preseason. He has 18 games of NFL experience under his belt with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020.

Updated Bills roster

QB (3): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, Matt Barkley

RB (5): James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, Jordan Mims, Darrynton Evans

FB (1): Reggie Gilliam

WR (11): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter, Trent Sherfield, Marcell Ateman, KeeSean Johnson, Tyrell Shavers, Andy Isabella, Bryan Thompson

TE (4): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Joel Wilson

OL (15): Dion Dawkins, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Connor McGovern, Spencer Brown, Ryan Van Demark, David Edwards, Greg Mancz, O’Cyrus Torrence, David Quessenberry, Richard Gouriage, Ike Boettger, Alec Anderson, Nick Broeker, Quintin Morris

DE (8): Von Miller, Greg Rosseau, Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Shaq Lawson, Kameron Cline, Kingsley Jonathan

DT (8): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Kendal Vickers, Poona Ford, Eli Ankou, DJ Dale

LB (8): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Travin Howard, Baylon Spector, AJ Klein, Tyler Matakevich

CB (10): Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Christian Benford, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Siran Neal, Alex Austin, Kyron Brown

S (6): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Dean Marlowe, Zayne Anderson

K (1): Tyler Bass

P (1): Sam Martin

LS: (1): Reid Ferguson

Injured reserve (3): Zach Davidson, Tommy Doyle, Nyheim Hines