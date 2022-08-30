Tre White did not practice once during the preseason. It’ll be a while before he does finally get on the field.

The Bills announced Wednesday that their All-Pro corner will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. This means White will miss at least the first four games of the season. Those games are the opener against the Rams, followed by the Titans, Dolphins and Ravens.

He’s first eligible to return for a week five home game against Pittsburgh. Following that, the Bills have a road trip to Kansas City and then a bye.

Not only is White not allowed to play until week 5, he also can’t practice until then. The Bills have said they will not rush White back into a game. The location of the bye week could make the week eight Sunday night home game against the Packers on Sunday Night Football a more reasonable target date for a return.

White tore his ACL last Thanksgiving against the Saints. Typical recovery for that type of injury is 9-12 months, though medical technology has been improving to shorten that rehab time. Nine months from the White’s surgery last December is mid-September. At this point, his earliest return date would be October 9th.

The Bills also released a couple dozen players to reach the NFL mandated 53-man roster by 4pm on Tuesday.

The biggest surprise was tight end O.J. Howard, even if the surprise had little to do with Howard’s play this preseason. The former first round pick was stunningly unimpressive. However, the release of Howard forces the Bills to eat a $2.6 million dollar dead cap hit. Both Tommy Sweeney and Quintin Morris made the team at tight end ahead of Howard.

Wideout Isaiah Hodgins was the next most notable cut. The 2020 sixth round pick had an excellent preseason, but his lack of value on special teams likely forced Hodgins out in favor of Jake Kumerow and possibly a few other non-receivers.

Offensive lineman Greg Mancz was released and Bobby Hart was not. Free agent Greg VanRoten also made the final 53 at offensive line. Running back Raheem Blackshear was released.

Quarterback Matt Barkley was also released, but is a virtual lock to return on the practice squad. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was released via an injury settlement. Linebacker Andre Smith went on the reserve/suspended list.

The Bills still do need a punter, so their final 53 man roster isn’t really final. You can see the full list of cuts here.