BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Love is in the air for one particular Buffalo Bill, with tight end Dawson Knox announcing his recent engagement.

“11.30.23, best day of my life 🤍,” Knox wrote in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday night.

“I guess this is what the kids call a ‘hard launch,'” Knox wrote on Instagram. “I have found the one whom my soul loves. When you know, you know… and it was only a matter of months before I realized that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman. She’s loved me at my worst, and helps sharpen me to be at my best. She’s a direct representation of God’s love, and I thank Him every single day for her.”

Some of Knox’s teammates, and others in the NFL world, gave their congratulations to the happy couple on social media, including Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

And it looks like Knox isn’t the only Bill celebrating romance. According to a post by linebacker Baylon Spector’s partner, he and Ryleigh Campbell are planning to tie the knot, as well. Campbell posted an engagement photo to Instagram this past Friday.

Knox, 27, has spent his entire professional career with the Buffalo Bills, joining them with the 2019-20 season. Following an October 22 game against the New England Patriots, it was announced that Knox would need surgery as the result of a wrist injury, leading to his injured reserve status with the team.

The Bills’ will play their next opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday.