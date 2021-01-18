Where’s the merch? Bills fever has memorabilia stores struggling to keep up with demand

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Local sports memorabilia stores can’t keep Buffalo Bills gear on the shelves as the Bills prepare to compete for a Super Bowl spot this Sunday.

Matthew Metz owns Collectors Paradise in Eastview Mall and four other locations across the region.

“It’s really been special for the Bills fans themselves to see them accelerate right at this time,” Metz said.

He said any Bills gear he can get his hands on is selling well but supply is limited.

“There’s a run on it so much we don’t have a t-shirt in five stores. We’re a local business, we’re not a chain, so its harder for us to refill that stuff when it does happen.”

.@BuffaloBills gear is flying off shelves across Western New York – including at Collectors Paradise in the Eastview Mall. The owner says apparel has been toughest to keep in stock. Find out what the most popular item is and when he’ll have more gear coming up on @News_8 at 5. pic.twitter.com/1dyi0Ta1X2 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) January 18, 2021

He said the hottest items right now are anything Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Bills Mafia. He said he hasn’t gotten Allen jerseys in more than a month.

“Mostly we give up on stuff like the jerseys, it’s through Nike, comes from China so it’s 90 days on a ship and they just don’t bring it in. We do a lot of domestic stuff right now I just got off the phone with somebody trying to get more name and number t-shirts with Josh Allen,” he said. “Stefon Diggs is right there with them and Bills Mafia. Anything that has to do with the Bills Mafia has become very trendy and popular right now.”

Apparel may be hard to get right now but Metz said the store does have a variety of other Bills merchandise to choose from including knit hats, mugs, stickers, gloves, and more.

Metz said the conference and Super Bowl gear is done in the state so he’ll have that by next week Tuesday or Wednesday if the Bills win, which he thinks is likely.