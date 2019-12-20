Where you can watch Bills vs. Patriots since it’s only on NFL Network

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots square off Saturday in of the the Bills’ most anticipated games of the past two decades.
The only problem is, it’s only available on NFL Network, which isn’t included in most basic TV packages.
That said, there’s still places where you can catch the big game — and you might catch a decent food or drink deal too.
Where to watch:
- Old Stone Tavern: 758 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620
- Murph’s Irondequoit Pub: 155 Pattonwood Dr, Rochester, NY 14617
- Exchange Sports Bar: 251 Exchange Blvd, Rochester, NY 14608
- Salinger’s: 107 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604
- Toasted Bear Tavern: 689 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620
- Firehouse Saloon: 814 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14620
- Murphy’s Law Irish Pub: 370 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604
- Scotch House Pub: 373 S Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14607
- Penfield Pour House: 1665 Penfield Rd, Rochester, NY 14625
- The Distillery (Rochester): 1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620
- The Distillery (Victor): 10 Square Dr, Victor, NY 14564
- The Distillery (Greece): 300 Paddy Creek Cir, Greece, NY 14615
- The Distillery (Henrietta): 3010 S Winton Rd, Henrietta, NY 14623
- Shamrock Jack’s: 4554 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14622
- Coach Sports Bar: 19 W Main St, Webster, NY 14580
- Bathtub Billy’s: 630 W Ridge Rd # 10, Rochester, NY 14615
- Wall Street Bar and Grill: 330 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604
- Salvatore’s (Rochester): 1985 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14609
- Pittsford Pub: 60 N Main St, Pittsford, NY 14534
- Braddock Bay Tavern & Grill: 372 Manitou Rd, Hilton, NY 14468
- Cottage Hotel of Mendon: 1390 Pittsford Mendon Rd, Mendon, NY 14506
- Mendon 64: 1369 Pittsford Mendon Rd, Mendon, NY 14506
- Thirsty Turtle Sports bar: 7422 Pittsford Victor Rd, Victor, NY 14564
- Merchant’s Grill: 881 Merchants Rd, Rochester, NY 14609
- The Street Craft Kitchen & Bar: 125 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604
Food and drink specials:
Toasted Bear Tavern and Grill:
- $10 for 10 wings
- $9 cajun burgers
- $9 black and blue burgers
- $6 pitchers of Blue Light
- Vegan menu from “Kitchen Verde”
- Began “Big Mock” burger
Murph’s Irondequoit Pub:
- 75 cents for each of their award-winning chicken wings
- $2 Genny and Genny Lights
Salinger’s:
- $4 all draft craft beer
- $4 well drinks
- $3 tall boys (Genny, Genny Light, Genny Cream Ale, and PBR)
- $3 pints, $9 pitchers of Bud Light
Old Stone Tavern:
- $10 pitchers of Bud or Labatt Blue products
- $3.5 pints of Bud or Labatt Blue products
- $4 Bud Light Platinums
Firehouse Saloon:
- Opens early at 12:30 p.m. for all games
- 75 cent wing specials during all NFL games
- Beer and drink specials
- 12 foot, high definition screen with sound on
Scotch House Pub:
- $3 Bills Bombs for any Buffalo touchdown or turnover
- $4 White Claws
- $4 Ellicottville draft beer
- $4 Lemon Drops
The Distillery (Victor)
- Bring a photo of you and your friends at any NFL game and receive 20% off your food order
- 2 for 1 margaritas
- Wing specials: $10 for 10, $20 for 20
- Draft beer specials
- Brunch served until 3 p.m. if folks want an earlier start
The Distillery (Rochester)
- 2 for 1 margaritas
- Wing specials: $10 for 10, $20 for 20
- Draft beer specials
- Brunch served until 3 p.m. if folks want an earlier start
The Distillery (Henrietta)
- 2 for 1 margaritas
- Wing specials: $10 for 10, $20 for 20
- Draft beer specials
- Brunch served until 3 p.m. if folks want an earlier start
The Distillery (Greece)
- 2 for 1 margaritas
- Wing specials: $10 for 10, $20 for 20
- Draft beer specials
- Brunch served until 3 p.m. if folks want an earlier start
Salvatore’s (Rochester)
- All you can eat halftime buffet, with pizza, wings and pasta
- Tickets for buffet are $12.99 in advance, $14.99 day of
- Buffet ticket includes 1 beer/wine token
Pittsford Pub
- Half price loaded fries, nachos, and boneless wings
- $7.50 beef on weck with a choice of side
- 75 cent wings
- $3 pints, $12 pitchers of Labatt Blue Light, Thin Man “Pills Mafia,” Big Ditch “Make Me Wanna Stout,” and Big Ditch Hayburner IPA
Braddock Bay Tavern and Grill
- 25 cent wings
- $7.50 domestic beer pitchers
- 15 TVs with surround sound
Thirsty Turtle Sports Bar
- 50 inch flat screen TV giveaway
- $3 bottles, $8 pitchers of Labatt Blue and Blue Light
Penfield Pour House:
- $3 Bud Light draft pints, $9 pitchers
- Game shown on 14 TVs
Wall Street Bar and Grill
- All draft pitchers $7 from 3:30 p.m. until the game’s conclusion
- Sound on for game
Coach Sports Bar
- Yuengling specials, $2.75 for pints, $8.50 for pitchers
Murphy’s Law Irish Pub:
- $2.50 Bud Light and Miller Light pints until 9 p.m.
Shamrock Jack’s:
- $3.50 pints of Great Lakes Christmas Ale
Bathtub Billy’s
- $3 Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light 16 oz cans
If you know of any other bars or restaurants that will broadcast the game, let us know by phone at (585) 288-8400, email at newsroom@wroctv.com, on Facebook, or on Twitter, and we’ll be happy to include in this article.
Go Bills!