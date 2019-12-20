Where you can watch Bills vs. Patriots since it’s only on NFL Network

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen dives over the line of scrimmage to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots square off Saturday in of the the Bills’ most anticipated games of the past two decades.

The only problem is, it’s only available on NFL Network, which isn’t included in most basic TV packages.

That said, there’s still places where you can catch the big game — and you might catch a decent food or drink deal too.

Where to watch:

Food and drink specials:

Toasted Bear Tavern and Grill:

$10 for 10 wings

$9 cajun burgers

$9 black and blue burgers

$6 pitchers of Blue Light

Vegan menu from “Kitchen Verde”

Began “Big Mock” burger

Murph’s Irondequoit Pub:

75 cents for each of their award-winning chicken wings

$2 Genny and Genny Lights

Salinger’s:

$4 all draft craft beer

$4 well drinks

$3 tall boys (Genny, Genny Light, Genny Cream Ale, and PBR)

$3 pints, $9 pitchers of Bud Light

Old Stone Tavern:

$10 pitchers of Bud or Labatt Blue products

$3.5 pints of Bud or Labatt Blue products

$4 Bud Light Platinums

Firehouse Saloon:

Opens early at 12:30 p.m. for all games

75 cent wing specials during all NFL games

Beer and drink specials

12 foot, high definition screen with sound on

Scotch House Pub:

$3 Bills Bombs for any Buffalo touchdown or turnover

$4 White Claws

$4 Ellicottville draft beer

$4 Lemon Drops

The Distillery (Victor)

Bring a photo of you and your friends at any NFL game and receive 20% off your food order

2 for 1 margaritas

Wing specials: $10 for 10, $20 for 20

Draft beer specials

Brunch served until 3 p.m. if folks want an earlier start

The Distillery (Rochester)

2 for 1 margaritas

Wing specials: $10 for 10, $20 for 20

Draft beer specials

Brunch served until 3 p.m. if folks want an earlier start

The Distillery (Henrietta)

2 for 1 margaritas

Wing specials: $10 for 10, $20 for 20

Draft beer specials

Brunch served until 3 p.m. if folks want an earlier start

The Distillery (Greece)

2 for 1 margaritas

Wing specials: $10 for 10, $20 for 20

Draft beer specials

Brunch served until 3 p.m. if folks want an earlier start

Salvatore’s (Rochester)

All you can eat halftime buffet, with pizza, wings and pasta

Tickets for buffet are $12.99 in advance, $14.99 day of

Buffet ticket includes 1 beer/wine token

Pittsford Pub

Half price loaded fries, nachos, and boneless wings

$7.50 beef on weck with a choice of side

75 cent wings

$3 pints, $12 pitchers of Labatt Blue Light, Thin Man “Pills Mafia,” Big Ditch “Make Me Wanna Stout,” and Big Ditch Hayburner IPA

Braddock Bay Tavern and Grill

25 cent wings

$7.50 domestic beer pitchers

15 TVs with surround sound

Thirsty Turtle Sports Bar

50 inch flat screen TV giveaway

$3 bottles, $8 pitchers of Labatt Blue and Blue Light

Penfield Pour House:

$3 Bud Light draft pints, $9 pitchers

Game shown on 14 TVs

Wall Street Bar and Grill

All draft pitchers $7 from 3:30 p.m. until the game’s conclusion

Sound on for game

Coach Sports Bar

Yuengling specials, $2.75 for pints, $8.50 for pitchers

Murphy’s Law Irish Pub:

$2.50 Bud Light and Miller Light pints until 9 p.m.

Shamrock Jack’s:

$3.50 pints of Great Lakes Christmas Ale

Bathtub Billy’s

$3 Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light 16 oz cans

Go Bills!