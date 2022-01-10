Where to watch Bills vs. Patriots playoff game for NFL Wild Card weekend

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 26: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills calls a play at the line during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will be playing the New England Patriots next Saturday in their Wild Card round matchup at 8:15 p.m. on CBS.

The Bills clinched the postseason after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 and took the AFC East, locking up the three seed with a win against the Jets in Week 18. This is the Bills’ fourth playoff appearance in the past five years and second straight division championship.

Because the Raiders won their Sunday night matchup against the Chargers, the Bills will face their divisional rivals. Buffalo split its matchups with New England in the regular season, losing 14-10 on Monday night at home Week 13 and then winning 33-21 on the road in Week 16.

Bills fans can get ready for the game Thursday during a special edition of Buffalo Kickoff Live at 7 p.m. The show will be streamed live on Rochesterfirst.com and aired on WROC-TV.