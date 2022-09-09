BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Mafia traveled in droves to Los Angeles, but for fans who stayed in Western New York, the block party on Chippewa Street was the place to be to cheer on the hometown team.

Fandemonium descended on downtown Buffalo on Thursday night. Bars, restaurants and the Buffalo Bills teamed up for the tailgate and watch party. There was live music, a DJ, food and drinks for patrons to enjoy while watching the game on huge monitors on either end of the street.

“I’m a die-hard Bills fan. I fly home every home game. Every home game I fly home. I’m having a great time in Buffalo. Buffalo is my home,” Tommy Jones said.

Jones traveled from Myrtle Beach, S.C. to watch the game in his hometown. He says there is nothing like watching a game with other Bills fans.

“Electric, electric. The best fans in the NFL. The best tailgate in the NFL. Buffalo people are phenomenal by the way. And we always come together during the Bills season,” Jones continued.

The businesses on Chippewa began holding similar block parties three years ago with their Playoffs on the Patio series. This year they are hosting similar events on October 2 and October 16 when the Bills travel to play the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs respectively.

“I mean our expectations are just as high as everybody else’s. We’re thinking Super Bowl or bust. Last year was unbelievable,” Chris Ring, partner at Rec Room, said. “We all thrive when the Bills or the Sabres do well, business does well. We’re all banking on at least a winning season and obviously them going as far as they possibly can.”

Fans say they wanted to watch the game together; a city and region united for their team.

“I think because Buffalo has been through so much as a city tragedy and different dividing things, bills being our hometown team brings us together,” Danielle Roberts said.

The expectations for the season have never been greater. Bills Mafia is hoping the team can go all the way to the Super Bowl and bring the Lombardi trophy back to One Bills Drive.

“For me it’s been exciting. Because I’m thinking this is our year. This is our time to make it to the super bowl. Knowing that we have a great team right now great vibes going so I’m very excited to get to this point,” Danielle Jones continued.

Bills fans will be able to tailgate outside of Highmark Stadium for the next games as the Bills host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football on September 19.