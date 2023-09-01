ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills fans have the chance to win a truck driven and owned by Josh Allen!

(Photo/West Herr Auto Group)

West Herr Auto Group is holding a contest for people to win the actual 2019 Ford F150 Raptor that was previously owned and driven by the Bills’ quarterback. On top of that, the truck is even signed by Allen himself!

“Everyone on Team West Herr is a massive Josh Allen fan, so we are very excited to have the opportunity to give away Josh’s Truck to one lucky fan,” said West Herr’s marketing director Matt Lasher. “This is truly a one-of-a-kind prize, and there is no better way to kick off the upcoming

football season!”

The lucky fan who wins will have a choice to either receive the truck or walk away with $100,000. They will also be given the choice of donating to the Patricia Allen Fund for the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The contest will be held across Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse from September 1 until October 16. More information can be found on West Herr’s website.