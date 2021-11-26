‘We’ll take it one day at a time:’ Buffalo Bills on Tre White’s knee injury

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WROC) — Head coach Sean McDermott provided nothing further on corner Tre’Davious White. White left with a knee injury that from his reaction, seemed pretty serious in the first half. If the Bills were to lose white for an extended period, their All-Pro corner, the most talented member of their secondary, it’s something that would certainly have an impact.

“Tre’Davious is a huge playmaker for us,” said safety Micah Hyde. “His presence on the field is unmatched. Hopefully, he’s healthy. It’s tough to come back home and not be able to finish a game. That hurts.”

“All the guys in the locker room are praying for him and hurting with him,” said quarterback Josh Allen. “Again, you can’t say a single bad thing about that man. He comes in, he busts his a** every day, he’s such a great teammate, he talks to everybody the right way and he does the little things that not many people see, but that’s why he is so good.

“I care for all of them the same, regardless of the caliber of player. We just pray that he’s back and we’ll see where it goes. We’ll just take it one day at a time,” said McDermott.

McDermott made a big change at kick return for this win against the Saints. Isaiah McKenzie was inactive, sent to the bench. Rookie Marquez Stevenson took over the job, McDermott said McKenzie handled the demotion as a professional.

As for Stevenson who did muff one punt in this game, McDermott said: “It’s his first game. There’s work to be done, but I thought he handled himself well.”